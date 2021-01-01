From matthews fan company
Matthews Fan Company IR5-52 Irene-5 52" Wide 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Wall Control and Remote Included - Textured B
Advertisement
Matthews Fan Company IR5-52 Irene-5 52" Wide 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Wall Control and Remote Included Features:Constructed of Cast Aluminum and Heavy Stamped SteelSturdy solid wood blades provide a lifetime of serviceEnergy Efficient, Ultra-Quiet, 6-Speed Reversible DC Motor with New, Reliable TechnologyVaulted Ceiling Mount Canopy for Up to 30 DegreesIncludes Reverse Select 6-Speed Hand-Held Remote and 6-speed wireless Decora-Style wall controlCovered by manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyNot Recommended for Salt Water/Ocean Front ApplicationsIncludes 10" downrodDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 52"Product Weight: 18 lbs.Canopy Width: 7"Blade Specifications:Number of Blades: 5Blade Span: 52"Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 15°Reversible Blades: NoFan Blade Material: WoodMotor Specifications:Speeds: 6CFM (High): 5783 CFM (Med): 3908CFM (Low): 1784Motor Wattage: 22Energy Efficiency (CFM / Watt): 179RPM: 156Reversible Motor: YesVoltage: 110/220 volts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Textured Bronze