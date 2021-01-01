From matthews fan company
Matthews Fan Company IR3H-52 Irene-3H 52" Wide 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Wall Control and Remote Included - Textured
Matthews Fan Company IR3H-52 Irene-3H 52" Wide 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Wall Control and Remote Included Features: Sturdy solid wood blades provide a lifetime of service Includes Reverse Select 6-Speed Hand-Held Remote and 6-speed wireless Decora-Style wall control UL rated for installation and use in damp locations Not recommended for use in seashore or oceanfront applications Housing constructed of durable aluminum and steel for years of reliable performance Not recommended for use with sloped ceilings Covered by manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty Dimensions: Height: 10" Width: 52" Product Weight: 11 lbs. Canopy Height: 2" Canopy Width: 7" Blade Specifications: Number of Blades: 3 Blade Span: 52" Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 15° Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: Wood Motor Specifications: Speeds: 6 CFM (High): 5326 CFM (Med): 3417 CFM (Low): 1254 Motor Wattage: 21 Energy Efficiency (CFM / Watt): 160 RPM: 193 Reversible Motor: Yes Voltage: 110 volts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Textured Bronze