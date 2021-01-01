Dyna-Glo IR18NMDG-1 18000 BTU Natural Gas Vent Free Infrared Wall Heater Heaters Wall Heater Vent Free

From dyna-glo
Dyna-Glo IR18NMDG-1 18,000 BTU Natural Gas Vent Free Infrared Wall Heater Features:This 18000 BTU indoor natural gas heater can heat an area up to 700 square feetBattery-assisted piezo igniterBuilt-in oxygen depletion sensorInfrared Technology works by radiating heat -- similar to the sunLOW-MED-HI control knob offers customization of your heat settingOptional fan improves the coverage area (see model WHF100, sold separately)Optional legs allow for stable floor mounting (see model WBL100, sold separately)Not for sale in California or CanadaSpecifications:BTU Heating: 18000Fuel Type: Natural GasIncludes Remote: NoIncludes Thermostat: NoInstallation Type: Wall MountedSuggested Room Size: 700Product Variations:IR12NMDG-1: 12,000 BTU Natural Gas Vent Free Infrared Wall HeaterIR12PMDG-1: 12,000 BTU Liquid Propane Vent Free Infrared Wall HeaterIR18NMDG-1 (This Model): 18,000 BTU Natural Gas Vent Free Infrared Wall HeaterIR18PMDG-1: 18,000 BTU Liquid Propane Vent Free Infrared Wall HeaterIR30NMDG-1: 30,000 BTU Natural Gas Vent Free Infrared Wall HeaterIR30PMDG-1: 30,000 BTU Liquid Propane Vent Free Infrared Wall Heater Vent Free N/A