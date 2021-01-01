From ingersoll rand
IQV20-K201 Cordless Combo Kit
W7152 1/2” 20V high-torque impact wrench - 1500 ft-lb of nut-busting torque and 1000 ft-lb max torque. W5133 3/8” 20V compact impact wrench - 550 ft-lb of nut-busting torque and 365 ft-lb of max torque. BC1121 Iqv20/Iqv12 series charger w/ USB - Charge any of your Iqv12 and Iqv20 series batteries BL2022 x5.0 20V lithium-ion battery - delivers high-charge capacity and low internal Impedance for maximum power delivery and run time Brushless motor delivers durability and efficiency