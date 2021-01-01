From bulwark
Bulwark IQ Men's Large (Tall) Khaki Long Sleeve Tee, Green
Your everyday shirt, reinvented for work. The iQ Series Shirt is designed, so you can enjoy the lightweight, moisture-wicking material no matter the weather. Full sideseam gussets allow you to reach, without your shirt coming untucked. Contrast stitching gives these shirts a contemporary and stylish look, while a concealed chest pocket with pencil stall provides safe storage. Protection level is clearly marked with CAT2 and 2112 labels easily visible on the sleeve. Size: large. Color: Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.