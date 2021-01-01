The iQ3500 portable inverter generator lets you bring power wherever you go – from tailgating parties to camping trips, the jobsite and beyond. The durable, yet lightweight design is specifically engineered for easy portability. The intuitive PowerDial™ integrates the start, run and stop functions into one simple-to-use dial, along with Electric Start (battery included) capability, all conveniently located for quicker startup. Select from two engine speeds, depending on your need, to significantly reduce noise and fuel consumption, or to maximize power response. Inverter generators utilize a different type of alternator than standard generators to generate AC power. The end result is a portable generator with reduced weight and size and power that is ultra-clean and capable of safely powering sensitive electronics and tools. Generac iQ 3500-Watt Gasoline Portable Inverter Generator | 7127