iPod Touch 7th 6th 5th Generation Case Shockproof Hybrid Hard Silicone Shell Impact Cover With Screen Protector For iPod Touch 7 (2019), iPod Touch.

Designed specifically for and is compatible with Apple iPod Touch 7 (2019) and 6th/5th (2015) Generations. Gives complete access to all functions of the device. A shock-absorbent band of silicone protects the entire perimeter of the case and improves grip. Military standard strong protection and style in one solid design. Exterior layer is a hardened shell with a sleek, smooth finish. Protect your iPod with this stylish premium high-quality case. This high quality case is thick and durable for optimal protection. Package includes: 1x Case for Apple iPod Touch (7/6/5 Gen.) and 1x Screen Protector.