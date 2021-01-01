iPod Touch 7 Case iPod Touch Case 6th Generation iPod 5 Case Marble Design Slim AntiScratch Flexible Soft TPU Bumper Back Protective Case for iPod.

Made of high-quality TPU material for iPod Touch 7 Case, iPod Touch 6 Case, iPod Touch 5, comfortable to use. Material: The case is made from Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and IMD (In-Mould-Decoration) Technology. Make the Print Vivid and Never Fade Protect your phone from scratches, bumps and other daily damage precision cutouts for all buttons and ports. While featuring raised bezel to lift screen and camera off flat surface. Access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports Special pattern on the case makes your phone different and eyes-catching