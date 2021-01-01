iPod Touch 7 Case iPod 6th Case Girls Hard Shell Drop Silicone Protection Cover Dual Layers Heavy Duty for Apple iPod Touch 7 6 5th Generation 5.

Compatible with for Apple iPod Touch 7/6/5 Cases. Back Painted pattern shell makes you and your phone look fashionable. Flexible inner silicone combined with tough outer plastic make it an excellent Bezel Protection, anti-scratch, durable, Silicone corner design to protect your device from Drop and falling. Easily press and closely connect to all buttons for your iPod Touch 7 / 6 /5 cell phone. 2 in 1 design with soft shockproof inner silicone and hard plastic protect your New ipod Touch. Protects the frame and surface of your wireless device from scratches and chips, Hybrid Light weight protector for dual protection.