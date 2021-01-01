Apple iPod Touch 6th Generation 128GB Pink

The iPod touch 6th Gen models each have a 4' (diagonal) widescreen multi-touch IPS 'retina' display with a 1136x640 native resolution (326 ppi), dual cameras - an 8 megapixel rear 'iSight' camera with LED flash that can shoot 1080p video and a front-facing 1.2 megapixel 'FaceTime HD' 720p camera - and support for Bluetooth 4.1, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi in addition to the expected AirPlay, Siri, music, photo, video playback, and iOS app functionality. Internally, this model is powered by a 1.1 GHz dual-core A8 processor and it has 1 GB of RAM and the option of 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB of flash storage. Battery life is an Apple-estimated 40 hours of music playback and 8 hours of video playback.