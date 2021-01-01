iPod Touch 5 6 7 Case iPod Touch Case 5th 6th 7th Generation for Girls Quicksand Series Glitter Flowing Liquid Floating Bling Diamond Flexible TPU.

[Compatibility] This Gradient Colorful Liquid Case Specially Designed for iPod Touch 5th/6th/7th Generation. A ideal present for your family and friends. [Gradient Quicksand Series] The most popular fashion combination! Glitter liquid floating bling design with advanced hanging dying technology would bring you a unique visual experience. The gradient quicksand design will make your iPod Touch 5/6/7 more attractive and fun to play with. [Premium TPU Protection] iPod Touch Case 5th/6th/7th Generation Case are made of premium TPU material, soft TPU and the raised lips provide full body protection for your phone. Shock Absorption + Scratch Resistant + Anti-slip + Comfortable Grip. Perfectly Cutouts - Precise Cutouts perfectly fit your iPod Touch5/6, easy access to all buttons, ports, controls and camera. Flexibility provides easy application and removal. [ Customer Service] We provide Lifetime Friendly Customer Service. Please