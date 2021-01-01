From prevage
iPod Nano Silicone Cases Skins Covers for New iPod Nano 8th Generation 7th Generation with 1 Screen Protector and Cleaning Wipe Yellow
Advertisement
Compatible with iPod Nano 8 gen (Released 2015) and Nano 7 gen (Released 2012) Durable case made of premium silicone offers excellent grip and protection Precise cutouts enable easy access to the device buttons or ports Easy to clean and keep looking great, bright color makes it easy to find in purse 1 screen protector and 1 microfiber cloth included in the package