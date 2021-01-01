Ipno Glass Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: Clear (USC-1845018A) - Design by Michele De Lucchi

The Ipno Glass Pendant Light by Artemide features hypnotic rounded glass, encasing a scalloped shade. The design work of Michele De Lucchi, the soft glow from this pendant light creates the perfect lighting for dining environments in both home and restaurant settings. Made in Italy, the clear crystal glass sphere is hand-blown and takes advantage of a diffusion scheme known as total internal reflection (TIR) to scatter the light for a glare-free effect. The LED lighting elements also ensure it is a low-power illumination source. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear.