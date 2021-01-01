From slicker seat

iPhone XXs Waterproof Case Underwater Full Sealed Cover Snowproof Shockproof Dirtproof IP68 Certified Waterproof Case with Builtin Screen Protector.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. WaterproofDesigned for iPhone X/Xs. IP68 standard Waterproof, submersible to over 10ft for 1 hour. Protect your phone from water, rain, perfect for underwater, diving and daily use. Premium materialEasy snap-on shell installation, Full of top-level TPU material, scratch-resistant and shatterproof, fixed and stable. Dual protection360-degree full body protection, designed to exceed Military Standard 810G-516, guard your phone drop from 6.6ft/2m height. Fully-sealed cover stops any dirt and dust. Sensitive TouchCompatible with iPhone X/Xs, perfectly with iPhone X/Xs touch ID function, power and volume buttons, front cover with built-in screen protector. Support Wireless Charging: Clear and flat back cover will not block the wireless charging signal, make your iPhone X/Xs charging fast with your wireless chargers without taking out the phone from case.

