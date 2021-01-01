From nabi
iPhone XXS Wallet Case iPhone XXS Case with Credit Card Holder Slim PU Leather Case with Card Slots Protective Case with a Screen Protective Glass.
Advertisement
1.Genuine handcrafted, interior case section securely holds your device in place. 2. Separate slots for your ID and cards, as well as a pocket for cash. 3. Unique wallet case design: 3 in 1 combination for flip case style, top-grade hand feeling. 4 magnetic buttons: Keep your case silm and stylish, make your cash and cards security 5. Slim profile provides a sleek look and also converting your iPhone x/xs for hands-free viewing. 1 Free tempered glass provide more protective to your phone