iPhone Xs MAX Wallet Case65inch Glass Screen Protector Included Flip Folio Leather Cell Phone Cover with Credit Card Holder for Apple iPhone Xs MAX
Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY and Convenience DesignCompatible with iPhone XS MAX 6.5 inchHolds an iPhone XS MAX, 3 credit & ID cards and up to 4 bills and Free tempered glass screen protector included. PRECISE CRAFT and PERFERT DESIGN: Our handmade phone case is crafted with premium leather, Covers 360bezels protection of your iPhone and includes raised sides to prevent screen scratches and any other daily wear, Ultra-strong magnetic closure provides security & peaceful mind. DURABLE MATERIAL: Dual layer faux leather will become more durable and more protective of your phone, It resists stretching & fading over time and even stands up to the occasional splash or drop on the floor. HANDS-FREE OPTIMIZED - Horizontal + Vertical kick-stand, fully adjustable for hands-free video calls, reading, or movies anywhere 100% Guarantee: portfolio phone wallet case for Iphone XR,60 Days Money Back Guarantee & 3