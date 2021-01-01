iPhone Xs Max Case iPhone Xs Max Phone Case Sparkly Glitter Bling Hybrid Rugged PC TPU Bumper Shockproof Kickstand Shiny PU Leather Hard Case.

Specially designed for Apple iPhone Xs Max 6.5 Inch (2018 Release), NOT fit for iPhone X/iPhone Xs/iPhone XR or other phone model; Bling bling style: solid color with shiny element makes you and your phone look fashionable and perfect every day; Slim fit keeps your Apple iPhone Xs Max slender and form fitting to fit right in your pocket or bag; Provides a perfect protection to your phone against shocks, damages, dusts and scratches, No screen protector; Precise cutouts for improved access to all ports, buttons, cameras, speakers, and mics