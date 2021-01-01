From general

Iphone Xr Wallet Case With Card Holder Pu Leather Magnetic Detachable Kickstand Shockproof Wrist Strap Removable Flip Cover For Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather, Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Brown Compatible Phone Models: Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch, Apple Iphone Xr 2 In 1 Realize Different Ways: Not Only Use As A Wallet Case But Also Can Remove The Single Case From The Wallet To Feel More Light. Large Card Capacity: 3 Card Slots And A Pocket Hold Your Credit Cards And Some Cash, Without Taking Wallet While Going Outside. Premium Pu Leather: Soft Material Brings Comfortable Touch And Durable Leather Fabric Around Protect The Phone When Falling Out. Kickstand Function & Portable Design: Convenient For Reading, Movie-Watching To Realize Hands-Free. Attach A Premium Leather Wrist Strap To Easy Your Daily Use.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com