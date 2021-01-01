iPhone XR Virtuosa M1 Wallet Case Builtin Metal Plate for Magnetic Mounting with Top Grain Genuine Leather MSeries Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. For iPhone XR (10r); Premium top grain genuine leather provides an elegant and professional look and feel; Ultra slim at only 11mm thick (without cards) PLEASE NOTE: Due to the nature of genuine leather, this case will scratch. For those looking for better scratch resistance, faux leather may be a better option. This is minimally processed top grain leather that shows natural grain, making each case unique SLIM WALLET: 1 convenient lay-flat card slot adds almost no thickness to the case; 1 card recommended, but 2 fit comfortably; Note that if 2 cards are used, the pocket may become stretched and no longer optimal for just 1 card; Note that the empty pocket has no raised lip and may appear sealed. Simply work a card in at the line and the pocket will become evident. MAGNETIC MOUNTING: Integrated metal plate provides seamless magnetic mounting while not interfering with wireless charging o