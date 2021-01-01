Iphone Xr Case Mandala Nebula Design Luminous Glow In The Dark Slim Lightweight Anti-Slip Bumper Flexible Tpu Shockproof Protective Phone Cases.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Compatible Phone Models: Iphone Xr 6.1' Screen Size: 6.1 Inches? Glow In The Dark?Made Of Quality Material And Superb Craftsmanship This Iphone Xr Case Will Glow In The Dark So That You Can Find Your Phone Easily In Darkness. (Needs To Absorb Enough Light Before It Glows According To The Luminous Principle.) ?Mandala Nebula Design?The Trendy And Personal Space Pattern Is Long Last And Makes Your Iphone 10 Xr Phone Look Attractive And Eye-Catching. Great For Boys And Girls, This Awesome Iphone 10 Phone Case Can Also Be A Wonderful Gift For Your Family And Friends. Thin & Lightweight?Thin And Lightweight Iphone Xr Phone Cover Does Not Make Your Iphone Xr Looks Bulky, Yet Protects Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps, And Dings. Slim Profile Is Easy To Put On Bags, Purse And Pocket While On The Go. Precise Cutout?Smart Design Iphone Xr Phone Cases Gives You Total Access To Every