iPhone XR Case for Girls Women Floral Green Leaves with White amp Brown Flowers Pattern Design Slim Fit Shockproof Bumper Soft TPU Protective Phone.

Designed Specifically for iPhone XR Case (2018 Release).NOT compatible with standard iPhone X/ Xs, No screen protector. iPhone XR Marble Case, modern and fashion design, texture pattern, makes your phone different and stylish. Dual hybrid layer design and protection, anti-scratch hard PC outshell and shock absorption inner soft silicone rubber bumper, give protection to your iPhone XR. Slim fit lightweight phone case, iPhone RR case for girls boys, iPhone XR case protective;Raised bevel lip on front of case can help protect your phone screen against scratches. Perfect fit your iPhone XR with easy access to all buttons and ports, and construct with enclosed buttons to prevents holes from dust and lengthen the buttons lifespan.