Iphone Xr Case 6.1 In, Clear Soft Tpu Plating Bumper Anti-Scratch Shockproof Protective Case Cover For Iphone Xr 2018 - Elegant White
High-Quality Materials: Flexible And Soft Tpu Rubber Bumper Edges (Rose Gold) Using Electroplating Technology, It Does Not Fade. Soft Comfortable Touch Feeling, Provide Extreme Drop Protection And Scratch Resistant. The Back Transparent Cover Keep Iphone Xr Original Look, The Plating Bumper Make Phone Looks More Luxury. Inner Tiny Dots Design Avoids Ugly Watermark Against The Phone Back And Sides. Raised Bezels To Offer Protection For Screen And Camera. Easy Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports.