From cellet
iPhone X, Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone X (2 Pieces Pack) (0.3mm) - by Cellet
Protect your iPhone X screen with the Cellet 2 pack Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Precisely cut for the iPhone X, the screen provides the ultimate protection for your screen without sacrificing touchscreen capabilities. Each tempered glass screen protector provides 9H hardness strength with minimal thickness, offering scratch-proof protection without added space and its oleophobic coating gives resistance against smudges and fingerprints. Simple to install, the package includes alcohol wipe, blue film, microfiber cloth and sticker directions to assist in the application of the screen.