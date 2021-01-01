iPhone X 256GB Silver For ATT TMobile Renewed

Locked to the GSM network and only compatible with GSM carriers like AT & T, T-Mobile and Metro. Will not work with Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular or Cricket. The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified. Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length. Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information. Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.