iPhone SE 2020 CaseiPhone 78 Casewith 2 xTempered Glass Screen Protector Premium Clear Soft TPU + Hard PC UltraClear AntiScratch AntiYellow Case.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Perfect Cutouts] Specially designed for iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 7/iPhone 8, Precise Cutouts fit phone body perfectly and easy access to buttonscamerascharging interface. Still keep the fluency of phone operation without any influences. No need to take off case when charging. [Drop & Shock Protection] Slightly raised edge and the frame(higher than the camera lens ) offers iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 7/iPhone 8 maximum protection and reduce collision damage from shocking and dropping. [Fashion Transparent Design]Crystal Clear cover is made of premium soft TPU materials. Streamlined design and each part of the mobile phone case fit each other, preserve the original look of iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 7/iPhone 8,provide comfortable grip and not easy to slip. [Premium Materials]Adopt Premium TPU Materials with excellent flexibility which provide Outstanding bearing capacity, impact resistance and shock absorp