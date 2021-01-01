iPhone Charger Set Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable with Dual USB Wall Adapter 24 AMP Compatible wiPhone 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 7 6S 6 Plus SE.

APPLE MFI-CERTIFIED: At, were Apple-approved, meaning we are licensed developers of hardware that work safely with Apple accessories. Our chargers are MFi-certified, meaning that our cables are specifically made to safely and quickly charge your iPhone, iPad, iPod, and AirPods. They will not trigger a warning message on your phone unlike many generic chargers. APPLE LIGHTNING CHARGER CABLE: Our iPhone charger and syncing USB lightning cable connects your device to any USB connector, like the cube wall charger or computer. High performance long lightning cable technology ensure safe charging and rapid data exchance. COMPATIBILITY: Our lightning cord offers complete charge and sync compatibility with iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and B