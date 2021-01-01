iPhone Charger Lightning Cable 33Ft Apple MFi Certified NylonBraided HighSpeed SyncCharging Cord for iPhone 11XS MaxXSXRX 8 7 6S 6 Plus SE 5S 5C 5.

[Apple mfi certified]: with Apple's original C48 connector and smart chip, fansful Series Lightning cable ensures 100% high speed charge and sync compatibility with iPhone 11/XS/XS Max/X/XR/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6S/6S Plus/6 Plus/6/SE/5S/5C/5, iPad Air/Air 2, iPad/iPod and the latest iOS system. [Revolutionary Durability]: Made with extremely durable bulletproof fiber and highly elastic TPE material, and covered with premium double-braided nylon jacket, the cable can withstand over 12,000 times of bending and hold up to 110 pounds (50KG), The lightning end can be applied 15kg vertically without broken. [High speed charging & sync]: High purity Tinned copper wires make charging faster and more stable, ensuring a maximum charging speed up to 2.4a, 20% faster than other iPhone cables. Encrypted braided + aluminum foil double-layer shield aims for data transmission stability and keeping your Apple devices completely safe. [Super protection