iPhone Charger Cable Powerline+ III Lightning to USB A Cable 6ft MFi Certified USB ChargingSync Lightning Cord Compatible with iPhone 11 Xs MAXXRX.

Best Quality Guranteed. Built to Last: PowerLine+ III has an ultra-slim design with a 35,000-bend lifespan for a cable that is slimmer, yet stronger than ever before. Premium Design: PowerLines curved, stainless-steel edges are designed to perfectly match the exterior of high-end phones and laptops. Certified Compatible: MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Lightning devices, ensuring safe charging at the highest possible speed. High-Speed Data Transfer: Transfer movies, music, or an entire photo library in seconds with 480Mbps transfer speeds. What You Get: PowerLine+ III Lightning Cable, welcome guide, worry-free lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service.