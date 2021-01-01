iPhone Charger Cable MFi Certified 6ft LED Light Up Visible Flowing Lightning Charger Charging Cord Compatible with iPhone11 PlusXSXRX 8 Plus 87.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: MFi Certified ensure 100% compatibility with any iPhone device. Such as iPhone11 / 11 Plus / XS/Max/XR/X /8 Plus / 8/7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus /6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c/5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air/Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill Flowing LED Light: Once plug in, you will see as the electrical flowing into cell phone. Visible Flow LED Light up charging and data Sync cable, which indicates charging status with LED light. Lights slows down as the battery getting full and shuts down automatically when 100% charged. Super Fast Charging: This iPhone Charger cable support fast charging speed up to 2.4 amp and data transmission speed up to 480Mb/s. Saving & Durable: Soft and sturdy TPE covers make the led charging cable wearproof with a greater than 10,000 bend lifespan. The USB charging port won't be over-heated wh