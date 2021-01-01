iPhone Charger Cable [MFi Certified] ，(3 Pack 6 Foot) Nylon Braided Lightning Cable, iPhone Charging Cord USB Cable Compatible with iPhone.

【Superb Performance】Phone cable with anti-resistant aluminum alloy connectors, high toughness PVC, tinned copper core cables to guarantee 100% compatibility to transmit data stably. Anti-overheating, support 2.4A current(Max) and the latest IOS system. 【Compatible Devices】: Compatible All iphone fast-charging charger cable support IOS13/12/11/10.Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/ XS Max/XS/XR/X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6s Plus/6s/5s/5c/5/iPad Pro/iPad Air/Air 2/iPad mini/mini 2/mini 4/iPad 4th gen/iPod Touch 5th gen/ iPod Nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+ 【Ultra Durable iPhone charger】: Reinforced stress points with a 10000+ bend lifespan make iPhone cord many times more durable than anything else on the market. 【Perfect 6FT】: With the 6ft length, you can lie on the couch or sofa and use your devices while you are charging at the same time. And you can use freely in your bedroom, office and even in the backseat of your car. 【What You Get】: 3 Pack 6 ft iPhone charger cable (Blue)