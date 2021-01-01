iPhone Charger Cable 6ft MFi Certified Never Rupture Lightning Cable 24A Fast Charging iPhone Cord Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs Max XR XS X 8 7.

STRENTHENED CONSTRUCTION: Reinforced iPhone charger cable with special SR joint design that have passed 40000+ times bending tests for extra protection and durability. The solid and durable two-shade braided armor nylon shield gives the cable stronger protection and flexible performance than others and no need to worry about tangling, effectively prolong the service life. APPLE MFi CERTIFIED: Certified by Apple, built with the original terminal and original MFi chip, promise no warning message pops up, ensures that your apple devices are loaded and charge safely at maximum speed. 2.4A FAST CHARGE & SYNC: Built with Apple original chip, this iPhone charger cable lightning cable supports fast charging (up to 2.4A current) while preventing overheating and overcharging, ensure that you and your devices are safe. Original 8 Pin connector with a lightning end, you can enjoy lightning-fast data transfer, syncing. NEVER LOOSE CONNECTION