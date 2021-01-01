iPhone Charger Cable 4ft Upgarded C89 Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable Nylon Braided USB Fast Charging Cord Compatible with iPhone 11 Xs Max X.

Best Quality Guranteed. Upgarded C89 MFi Certified Lightning Cable: Certified by MFi and built with Apple's upgarded C89 terminal(More durable) and smart chip promise no warning message pops up. At the same time, this iPhone charger cable supports fast charging (up to 2.4A) while preventing overheating and overcharging, ensure that you and your devices are safe. Ultra High Quality Assurance: Reinforced iPhone charger cable with special SR joint design that have passed 15000+ times bending tests for extra protection and durability. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won't break and also have a tighter connection which fits well even with a protective case on and will never loose connection. 2.4A Fast Charge: This iPhone charger cable supports fast charging (up to 2.4A) while preventing overheating and overcharging, ensure that you and your devices are safe