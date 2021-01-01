iPhone Charger Cable 10 Foot Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 10 ft MFi Certified Extra Long iPhone Charging Cord Compatible with iPhone SE 11 Pro Max.

Staying Power: Lasts 30x longer than ordinary cables-proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30000 bends. Amazing Strength: One of the toughest cables ever created, with tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 lbs. Apple Certification: MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Apple Lightning devices, ensuring the highest possible charging speeds. Enhanced Length: No nearby outlet, no problem. Charge from clear across the room while relaxing with an extended 10-foot range. What You Get: PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable, welcome guide, hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.(Travel pouch not included with 1ft and 10ft lengths.)