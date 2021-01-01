iPhone Charger and 6ft Cable Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable with Dual USB Wall Charger 24Amp Adapter for iPhone 11 Pro Max XS XR X 8 7 6S 6.

APPLE MFI-CERTIFIED: At, were Apple-approved, meaning we are licensed developers of hardware that work safely with Apple accessories. Our chargers are MFi-certified, meaning that our cables are made for iPhones, iPods, and iPads. They will not trigger a warning message on your phone unlike many generic chargers. LIGHTNING CHARGER: 6ft iPhone charger and syncing USB lightning cable that connects the USB connector into the wall charger or computer; High performance long lightning cable technology and contemporary appearance to match. COMPATIBILITY: Our lightning cord offers complete charge and sync compatibility with iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+. Our Wall charger conveniently offer compatibility with android smart phones