From sun star organics
iPhone Charger, 5 Pack 6ft Lightning Cable iPhone Charging Syncing Cord Charger Cable Compatible iPhone X 8 8Plus 7 7Plus 6S 6Splus 6 6Plus SE 5.
Advertisement
Universal compatibility with iPhone/XR/X/8/8 Plus, iphone7/7 Plus/6/6 Plus/6S/6S Plus/5/5S/SE, iPad Air/mini, iPod Nano/touch and more. Incredible performance-the iPhone charger cable Premium COPPER core delivers faster charging speed and stable data transmission, highly efficient to save your time. Great value-5 Pack in one package, offers you more back-up cords, perfect for a big family. Worry-free Warranty - all customers can enjoy a free replacement or refund within 12 months as long as it's non-human factors.