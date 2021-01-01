iPhone Charger 6FT Braided Long Lightning Cable MFi Certified USB Charging Cable Data Sync Cord Wire for iPhone 1211XXSXR88 Plus765SE iPad iPod.

Best Quality Guranteed. [ Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable]: The Lightning Cable with Apple Authorization Chipset, 100% Compatible with all the devices that has lightning port. Data Sync and Charge fast and safely on your lightning devices. [ Compatible With ]: Apple devices (has a 8pin Lightning Port), For iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / X / XS/ XS Max / XR / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+. [ NOT Compatible With ]: iPhone 4/4S iPad 2/iPad 3, iPod Nano 6, iPod Touch 4 etc old version. Those old version has a Dock 30pin Port. [ Super Durability ]: Metal USB A male plug+ metal Lightning 8pin Cable, Cable Jacket with Cotton Braided, Actual bending test more than 6000 times, Durable for long term use. [ What You Get ]: 1 6FT iPhone Charger Cabl