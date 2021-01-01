iPhone Charger 10 ft for Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable Extra Long 10Foot Charger Cable Fast iPhone USB Cord for iPhone 1111Pro11Max XXSXRXS.

Strong wire: Strong Teflon core structure, toughened aramid fiber core (KEVLAR) and laser-welded connectors MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed. [Nylon Braided]: Flexible charging cable has high-quality double Nylon braided jacket and core material. Compact aluminum alloy shell adds more protection to both lightning and usb-A connectors, allows 10000 plus bending and repeated unplugging. Compatible Devices: iPhone 11/11Pro/11Max / X XS Max XR / 8 / 8 Plus / 7 / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / SE / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen. What You Get: Apple MFI Lightning Cable 10ft, Six months return and refund service. Any questions or product damaged please feel free to contact us.