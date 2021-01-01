From silverstone cookware
iPhone Case Full Body Protective Dual Layer Hybrid Case Cover Rugged Bumper Case Compatible with iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6 Plus iPhone.
Advertisement
Compatible with iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 Plus/8 Plus 5.5' LCD screen ONLY. Support wireless charging. Anti-scratch hardshell PC frame and flexible TPU bumper offer full body protection for your device. Shock-absorption design in 4 corners protects your device against shocks and drops. Raised bezels protect screen and camera from scratches when placed face down. Precise cutouts allow quick and easy access to all ports and buttons. Charging port with dustproof cover.