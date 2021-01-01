iPhone 8 Plus7 Plus Case Heavy Duty Full Body Tough 4 in 1 Rugged Shockproof Cover with Builtin Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 8 Plus7 Plus.

Best Quality Guranteed. UNIQUE DESIGN: Amazing detachable 4 in 1 design, built-in touch screen protector defends against scratches and scrapes, easy access to touchscreen, camera, buttons, and ports, make your iPhone cool and attractive, compatible for the Apple 5.5" iPhone 7 Plus / iPhone 8 Plus. FUNCTION 360 degree rotary belt clip, belt clip also acts as a stand, a perfect case widely used for outdoor activities and travelling Dropproof, shockproof and dustproof, especially four reinforced corner provide extremely strong protection. DURABLE MATERIALhard plastic inner and soft rubber silicone outer construction absorbs shock and drop, plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe. ACCESSIBLE FEATURE: Quick and easy access to touchscreen, camera, buttons, and ports, make your iPhone cool and attractive,360 degree rotary belt clip, belt clip also acts as a stand. Multi- functionsThe Case is ready for any adventure, providing you with wat