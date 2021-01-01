From general
Iphone 8 Plus/Iphone 7 Plus Case (5.5') skin Slider [S1] : Upgraded Card Slot Shock Absorption Shockproof 3-Layer Protective Cover Holder Wallet.
Advertisement
Card Storage: Stores Up To 2 Cards While Keeping The Case Slim And Compact. Shock Proof: Combination Of Elastic Tpu And Plastic Pc That Protects From Drops And Scratches. Slide Open: Access To Cards With A Snap While Also Keeping Your Cards Safe From The Elements. Ease Of Access: Case ed To Allow Access To All Various Buttons And Ports.