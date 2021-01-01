From general
Iphone 8 Plus Case, Msnap Apple Iphone 8 Plus/Iphone 7 Plus [Rose Gold] Extreme Smooth Surface [Scratch Resistant] Matte Coating For Excellent Grip.
Advertisement
360 Degree Protection - Including 4-Side Protection, Covered Corners And A Raised Edge To Protect The Screen For Your Iphone 8 Plus. Perfect Fit - Precisely Designed For Iphone 8 Plus To Maintain A Slim Profile, The Msnap Series Case Has Open Cutouts For Speakers, Charging Ports, Audio Ports And Buttons And It Offers Quick Access To Your Phone. Excellent Grip - The Premium Smooth Matte-Finish Coating Provides Excellent Grip, Scratch Resistance, And Offers Protection Against Other Daily Wear And Tear.