iPhone 8 Plus Case iPhone 7 Plus Case Soft Silicone Gel Rubber Bumper Case Microfiber Lining Hard Shell Shockproof FullBody Protective Case Cover.

Thickened & Full Body Protection: Thickened and full body design. Increase bottom protection & shockproof performance. For better protection of iPhone 8 Plus & iPhone 7 Plus, effectively cushioning the impact of falling iphone. Liquid Silicone iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus Case: iPhone 8 Plus case / iPhone 7 Plus case for women. Smooth touch and Anti-Fingerprints. thick and delicate, matte finish and pure colour. Soft Microfiber Lining: Soft and anti-skid microfiber lining on the interior of this iPhone 8 Plus cases & iPhone 7 Plus cases, protect the back of the iPhone. Compatible with iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus: Thick iPhone 8 Plus case / iPhone 7 Plus case perfectly fits iPhone 8 Plus / 7 Plus with precision cutouts for all buttons and ports. Fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of the iphone. Elegant and Stylish: The premium iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus rubber case stands out and bestows confidence and aesthetic taste