From zadro

iPhone 8 Plus Case iPhone 7 Plus Case Heavy Duty Shockproof Protection Hard Plastic+Silicone Rubber Hybrid Protective Case for iPhone 7 PlusiPhone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Designed exclusively for iPhone 8 Plus & iPhone 7 Plus with 5.5-inch display. Showcase your iPhone with this unique flower patterned case Hybrid dual-layer design: plastic front frame + hard shell + silicone rubber bumper protects your phone from drops and shocks Full degree protection: edges are fully covered and raised bezels keep the screen from touching the ground or scratches Precise cutouts allow quick and easy access to all ports, buttons and sensors etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com