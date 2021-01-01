From test abfv request02
iPhone 8 Plus Case iPhone 7 Plus Case Heavy Duty Shockproof Protection Hard Plastic+Silicone Rubber Hybrid Protective Case for iPhone 7 PlusiPhone.
Advertisement
Designed exclusively for iPhone 8 Plus & iPhone 7 Plus with 5.5-inch display. Showcase your iPhone with this unique flowing flower design case Hybrid dual-layer design: plastic front frame + hard shell + silicone rubber bumper protects your phone from drops and shocks Full degree protection: edges are fully covered and raised bezels keep the screen from touching the ground or scratches Precise cutouts allow quick and easy access to all ports, buttons and sensors etc.