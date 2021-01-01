Iphone 8 Case, Iphone 7/ Se 2Nd Wallet Cases With Magnetic Detachable Slim Case With 9 Card Slots, Kickstand, Strap For Iphone 7/8/Se 2Nd, 2 In 1.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Brown[I8 I7 Se 2020]-Choose Correct Size Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 8, Apple Iphone 7 [2-In-1 Removable Style] Premium Pu Leather Lanyard Purse Clutch With Removable Inner Magnetic Tpu Case For Your Iphone 7 /Iphone 8 -4.7 Displays. 2 In 1 Design Perfectly Combines A Lanyard Purse With A Strong & Detachable Magnetic Back Cover Case. Quick And Simple Snap-On/Out Wallet Installation, But Still Hold Your Phone Snug & Safe. Convenient To Take Pictures And Not Have To Hold Your Wallet To You Head [Multi-Function Wallet Design] Folio Case Style With 9 Slots (With Id Window Slot) And 2 Long Interior Slot Pockets To Conveniently Hold Many Cards, Cash/Money/Bills, Receipts Or Some Change While On The Go/Travel. Definitely A Great Buy For Anyone Who Shops A Lot, Has Kids, Or Has A City Commute. Simplify Your Life And Your Pocket. No More Need For A Wallet/Pur