iPhone 7iPhone 8SE 2nd 2020 Case Wallet with Detachable Slim Case Fit Magnetic Car Mount Card Solts Holder Embossed Mandala Pattern Flower Floral.

[Magnetic Removable Slim Case Design] A Flexible inner Leather & TPU shell with the Precise Cutout for easy access to all functions button without removing the case, which can be attracted to a magnetic car mount holder (Car Mount holder NOT included). Simply used as a slim back cover [Multi-Function Card Wallet Case Design with Improved Stronger Magnetic Closure Clasp] Folio Flip case style with 3 case slots (with ID window slot) and 1 long interior slot pockets for frequently used cards and small change easily while on the go/travel. Carry around all your need without having to take your wallet with you [Hand-Crafted & 3D Embossed Design] Durable handmade of top grade high quality soft touch faux leather with 3D relief totem embossed mandala flower. Definitely an eye-popping, attractive, elegant, and subtle design [Removable Wristlet Feature] Handy strap is very convinient for your daily carry. When you are absent minded busy and don't know where you can put it, you