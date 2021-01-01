iPhone 7iPhone 8 Wallet Case iPhone SE 2020 Case Premium PU Leather Flip Folio Case Cover wCard Slots Cash Pocket Kickstand Wrist Strap for Apple.

Designed for Apple iPhone 7 (2016) / iPhone 8 (2017)/ iPhone SE( 2nd Gen) only. Crafted from high quality synthetic leather for a luxurious look and feel, as well as a silicone bumper case which fits snugly around your phone in the case and provides strong protection Secures with a magnetic latch closure makes it a lot easy to close and open the case, protection to all corners and raised lip ensure your device has the essential protection from falls and scratch With three card slots and one money sleeve which gives you the opportunity to carry all your essential cards, paper money and your phone in one place. With a removable wristlet strap you can carry your phone and what you need together, besides, if you want to enjoy media viewing, the kickstand function allows you to comfortably watch your top videos at your desired angle.