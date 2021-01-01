iPhone 7 Unicorn Case/iPhone 8 Unicorn Case, technext020 Cute Slim iPhone 7 / iPhone 8 Soft Flexible Silicone Protective Cover for iPhone 7 /.

Slim Fit Case for iPhone 7 / iPhone 8: Made of high quality flexible, soft, and stretchable silicone. iPhone 7 / iPhone 8 case with Higher Edge: The front edge is 0.03 inch higher than the front screen, while the back of the case raised lip of 0.04 inch. Offers decent protection for the lens, as well as the front. Cute Pattern Designed iPhone 7 / iPhone 8 cases for Girls: Extremely cute design for your iPhone 7 / iPhone 8. Easy Access to all port, button, and camera access with full compatibility with headphones and adapters. This is compatible with Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.