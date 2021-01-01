iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 8 Plus Wallet Case with Card Holder Premium PU Leather Kickstand Card Slots CaseDouble Magnetic Clasp and Durable Shockproof.

Practical Card holder: 3 card slots for ID card, couple credit cards card or some cash, without taking purse to outdoor. Double Magnetic Clasp hold the cards in and not pop open. Premium PU Leather: Use High-quality durable material for the service life, soft PU material brings very comfortable touch feel. Convenient Stand Feature: The Stand can be converted into a multi-angle comfortable view for reading, watching videos or facetime. All-Round Protection: A full-scale covering design to upgrade Anti-fall protective system. Precise cutouts: Precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports, audio ports and buttons for your convenience.