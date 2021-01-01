Iphone 6S Plus Wallet Case With Strap, Wallet Case For Iphone 6 Plus, Auker Folding Kickstand & Zipper Money Pouch Feature Folio Flip Pu Leather.

Material: Faux Leather, Polycarbonate Brand: Auker Form Factor: Pouch, Flip Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Apple iPhone 6 Plus, Apple iPhone 6S Plus? [MULTI FUNCTION WALLET CASE WITH STRAP]: 3 card slots,1 ZIPPER Money Pocket, 1 wrist strap, make your life and work more convenient. Professional Zipper Wallet Design, Allowing you to carry multiple credit cards, family photo and cash, both a wallet and one phone case! Meeting your all day needs outside. Suitable for Men, Women, girls and Teens of all ages. [TOP QUALITY FAUX LEATHER CRAFTSMANSHIP]: Made of good quality pu leather, full frame protection protects your phones from scratches, drops, shock and dust! These hides are selected for quality, strength, character and grain. They look stylish and feel nature and soft. [EASY & CONVENIENT PAYMENT]: Auker card holder wallet is book design, easy to grip and hold more than 10 cards, extremely convenient to shop and pay via credit cards or cash. Absolutely a wonderful c